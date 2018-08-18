The Colombian government said Friday it was concerned about Peruvian and Ecuadorian authorities' decision to require passports of Venezuelan nationals attempting to enter those countries amid an economic crisis in their homeland.

"We are concerned about several issues. In Colombia we have relaxed immigration policies and lent a helping hand to Venezuelans. We are worried that other countries are restricting the entry of Venezuelans in different ways," Christian Krüger, head of Colombia's immigration agency, told reporters.