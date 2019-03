Indigenous people transport the corpses of some of the victims of an explosion to take them to the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences in Cali, on March 22, 2019 from Dagua (Valle del Cauca) in Colombia. EPA- EFE/ Ernesto Guzmán Jr.

Colombian authorities are investigating whether the explosion that killed eight people on an indigenous reserve in the southwestern province of Valle del Cauca was caused by the mishandling of gunpowder, the defense ministry said Friday.

The reserve is located within the municipal limits of Dagua, whose mayor, Guillermo Giraldo, told EFE that eight people perished in Thursday's blast and four others were injured, one of them a minor.