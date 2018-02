Presidents of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales and Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, participate in a joint press conference in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and Guatemalan counterpart Jimmy Morales agreed here Friday to accelerate negotiations on a trade treaty and to expand cooperate in military matters.

After a meeting with Colombian businessmen, Morales was received with full honors by Santos at the presidential palace.