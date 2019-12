Colombian President Ivan Duque (2nd r.) places a plaque this Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, following the inauguration of the Pumarejo Bridge - built by the Spanish Sacyr company - where it crosses the Magdalena River at Barranquilla, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Ridardo Maldonado Rozo

A truck crosses the new Pumarejo Bridge, built by the Spanish Sacyr company, during its inauguration this Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, where it crosses the Magdalena River at Barranquilla, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Ridardo Maldonado Rozo

The Spanish Sacyr company's engineering and infrastructure adviser, Pedro Siguenza, speaks this Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in an interview with Efe, at the inauguration of the Pumarejo Bridge - the widest in Latin America - where it crosses the Magdalena River at Barranquilla, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Ridardo Maldonado Rozo

Colombian President Ivan Duque (2nd r.) and Vice President Martha Lucia Ramirez (2nd. l.) attend this Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, the inauguration of the Pumarejo Bridge - built by the Spanish Sacyr company - where it crosses the Magdalena River at Barranquilla, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Ridardo Maldonado Rozo

The Colombian government this Friday opened to traffic in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla the 38-meter-wide (125-foot-wide) Pumarejo Bridge, built by Spain's Sacyr company - the widest of its kind, in fact, in all of Latin America.

It is also one of the longest suspension bridges in Colombia with a length of 2,173 meters, and crosses the Magdalena River, the country's main waterway, near its estuary.