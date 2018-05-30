Colombian authorities on Tuesday issued a red alert in four towns in the northwest of the country which will be evacuated after a new earth movement was detected on the slope of one of the mountains that borders the Ituango hydroelectric dam, which is under construction.
The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) said in a statement that in the face of recent landslides and the evolution of other present phenomena which were still not totally assessed, a preventive evacuation protocol will be carried out for the four towns located in the Antioquia department, Puerto Valdivia , Puerto Antioquia, Caceres and Taraza.