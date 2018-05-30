People watch the rise of the river Cauca in Puerto Valdivia, Antioquia, Colombia, 13 May 2018. The group 'Empresas Publicas de Medellin' (Medellin's Public Companies) that is building the hydroelectric plant of Ituango, in the Colombian northeast, fears that a new problem at the machine room 'erodes and destabilizes' the dam due to the constant water flow, which could cause the failure of the dam. EPA-EFE/FILE/Oscar Baena

A handout photo made available by the Colombian Air Force shows an aerial view of the construction area of the Hidroituango hydroelectric plant, in Ituango, Colombia, 18 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Colombian Air Force / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Medellin's Mayoralty shows an aireal view of hidroituango dam in Ituango, Colombia, 21 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ALCALDIA DE MEDELLIN / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Medellin's Mayoralty shows an aerial view of a camp for evacuated inhabitants in the municipality of Puerto Antioquia, Colombia, 21 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALCALDIA DE MEDELLIN / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Colombian authorities on Tuesday issued a red alert in four towns in the northwest of the country which will be evacuated after a new earth movement was detected on the slope of one of the mountains that borders the Ituango hydroelectric dam, which is under construction.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) said in a statement that in the face of recent landslides and the evolution of other present phenomena which were still not totally assessed, a preventive evacuation protocol will be carried out for the four towns located in the Antioquia department, Puerto Valdivia , Puerto Antioquia, Caceres and Taraza.