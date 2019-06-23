Juana Montaño (r), the mother of Maria del Pilar Hurtado, reacts on June 23, 2019, during the wake for her daughter, whose casket is in the background, in Puerto Tejada, Colombia, after Hurtado was murdered in Tierralta, Colombia, in an apparent land dispute. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Guzman Jr

Relatives of Maria del Pilar Hurtado on June 23, 2019, attend her wake - her casket is shown here - in Puerto Tejada, Colombia, after Hurtado was murdered in Tierralta, Colombia, in an apparent land dispute. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Guzman Jr

Land disputes and the power vacuum existing after the demobilization of the FARC guerrillas is putting the public and social leaders at risk in Colombia's southern Cordoba province, where last week a young mother was murdered in front of her nine-year-old son.

The victim, Maria del Pilar Hurtado Montaño, a 34-year-old mother of five, was shot to death by unknown gunmen on a street in the poor municipality of Tierralta, in southern Cordoba, where - just as in the nearby towns of Montelibano and Puerto Libertador, the civilian population is constantly at risk because of the presence of assorted illegal armed groups.