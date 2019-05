The high counselor for Colombia's post-conflict period, Emilio Archila (left), takes part in an EFE Tribuna roundtable discussion on May 10, 2019, at the Casa de America cultural center in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

The high counselor for Colombia's post-conflict period, Emilio Archila (left), takes part in an EFE Tribuna roundtable discussion on May 10, 2019, at the Casa de America cultural center in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Implementation of the peace deal with the now-demobilized FARC guerrilla group will take longer than originally anticipated, the high counselor for Colombia's post-conflict period said here Friday.

But Emilio Archila, who made his remarks in an interview with EFE, insisted that conservative Colombian President Ivan Duque is fully committed to the successful application of the peace deal signed by his predecessor, Juan Manuel Santos.