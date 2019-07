Colombia's government on Wednesday presented a report showing that 197,159 hectares (761 square miles) of forest were lost in 2018, although it pointed out that the level of deforestation was down from the previous year. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz/File

Colombia's government on Wednesday presented a report showing that 197,159 hectares (761 square miles) of forest were lost in 2018, although it pointed out that the level of deforestation was down from the previous year.

The report prepared by the Environment and Sustainable Development Ministry's Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies noted that there was a reduction in the amount of forest cut down in four of the South American country's regions.