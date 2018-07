Photo provided by the Colombian Ministry of Defense showing Gustavo Angulo Arboleda, alias "Cherry," in Bogota, Colombia, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Colombian Ministry of Defense

Colombian Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas confirmed Wednesday the arrest of a suspect in the abduction and subsequent murder of three Ecuadorian media workers, a crime blamed on renegades from the now-disbanded FARC rebel group.

Gustavo Angulo Arboleda, alias "Cherry," was apprehended in Tumaco, capital of the southern border province of Nariño, in a joint operation carried out by police, the military and the Attorney General's Office, the minister said.