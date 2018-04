View of some of the works showcased in the "Museum in the Museum" exhibit at the National Museum in Bogota, Colombia, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Photo provided on Apr. 12, 2018 showing workers of Colombia's National Museum at the "Museum in the Museum" exhibit in Bogota, Colombia, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

"The Museum in the Museum: A place between the 19th and 20th centuries," an exhibit opening Friday at Colombia's National Museum, shines a light on how foreign influences affected the country's culture at the transition from the 19th to the 20th centuries.

The show is divided into four "chapters" - namely "Desire to Be," "Work to Have," "Have to Be" and "To Be or Not to Be" - and aims to explain the actions taken by the Colombian elite, who sought the influence of external fashion.