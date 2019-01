Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo delivers a press conference, in Bogota, Colombia, 29 January, 2019, during which he assured the US has not proposed the Colombian Government the sending of troops to the country. EPA-EFE/ Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombia's foreign minister said Tuesday that Washington has not asked Bogota for permission to send US troops to the country amid the crisis in neighboring Venezuela.

"They have not suggested it," Carlos Holmes Trujillo said at a press conference when asked if at any time the US government has raised the possibility to Colombia of increasing its military presence in that country.