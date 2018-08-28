Colombian President Ivan Duque (R), accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia Carlos Holmes Trujillo (L), delivers a statement to the media to inform about the withdrawal of Colombia from the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), in Bogota, Colombia, 27 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

The President of Colombia announced Monday that his government has notified the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) of its decision to withdraw from the bloc as the South American organization failed to denounce Venezuela's "brutal treatment" of its citizens.

"I want to inform the Colombians that today, with precise instructions, the Foreign Minister of the Republic sent Unasur the letter where we denounce the constituent treaty of that entity and in six months the withdrawal of Colombia from this organization will be effective", President Ivan Duque told media.