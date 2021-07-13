The commander of Colombia's armed forces, Luis Fernando Navarro, speaks at a press conference on 12 July 2021 at Interpol's headquarters in Bogota, Colombia. Colombian officials assisting with the probe of last week's assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise confirmed Monday that the slain leader's security chief made several trips to the Andean nation and other Latin American countries this year and that the purpose of that travel is under investigation. EFE/Carlos Ortega

Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano gives a press conference on 12 July 2021 at Interpol's headquarters in Bogota, Colombia. Colombian officials assisting with the probe of last week's assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise confirmed Monday that the slain leader's security chief made several trips to the Andean nation and other Latin American countries this year and that the purpose of that travel is under investigation. EFE/Carlos Ortega

Colombian officials assisting with the probe of last week's assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise confirmed Monday that the slain leader's security chief made several trips to the Andean nation and other Latin American countries this year and that the purpose of that travel is under investigation.

"We became aware through Interpol's work team in Colombia that security chief Dimitri Herard, head of the general security unit of Haiti's National Palace, apparently made trips to Ecuador, Panama and the Dominican Republic using Colombia as a transit (country)," the director of Colombia's National Police, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, said at a press conference.