An indigenous person marches down an avenue, during a new day of the 'National Strike', in Cali, Colombia, 05 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Pablo Rodriguez

Musicians play at Parque de los Deseos during a new day of protests amid the ongoing national strike, in Medellin, Colombia, 05 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Demonstrators march during a new day of the 'National Strike', in Cali, Colombia, 05 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Pablo Rodriguez

Colombians gather in the Urraca Park in support of the protests in Colombia; in Panama City, Panama, 05 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Protesters confront police during a new day of protests in Bogota, Colombia, 05 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Juan Paez

Colombians gather in the Urraca Park in support of the protests in Colombia; in Panama City, Panama, 05 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Thousands of people returned to the streets of Colombia Wednesday to participate in the second "national strike" against the government.

Protesters shouted "no more violence," as eight days of demonstrations have left at least 11 confirmed deaths, according to the Prosecutor's Office, although social organizations raise that number to 31. EFE