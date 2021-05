A group of taxi drivers drive slowly on a Colombian street as part of a protest on 03 May 2021 against a proposal to legalize mobile app-based transportation platforms. EFE/Carlos Ortega

A group of taxi drivers with Colombian flags draped across the front of their vehicles move slowly to block traffic during a protest on 03 May 2021 in Bogota, Colombia. EFE/ Carlos Ortega

Taxi and truck drivers blocked traffic with their vehicles on Monday in a sixth consecutive day of sometimes violent protests against the Colombian government's economic policies.

The protests, which as of Sunday had left between 16 and 21 dead, depending on the source, continued even though conservative President Ivan Duque announced that day that he would be scrapping plans to introduce a tax overhaul bill to Congress.