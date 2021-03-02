A shipment of 117,000 doses of Pfizer's anti-Covid vaccine, available as part of the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) program, arrived Monday in Colombia, the first country in the Americas to receive doses via this mechanism.
Colombia receives 117K vaccine doses
Photo provided by the Colombian President's Office showing the arrival of 117,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine (manufactured by Pfizer) at the Bogota airport on March 1, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Nicolas Galeano/Colombian President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales/Available to illustrate only accompanying article (Obligatory Credit)