Photo provided by the Colombian President's Office showing the arrival of 117,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine (manufactured by Pfizer) at the Bogota airport on March 1, 2021.

A shipment of 117,000 doses of Pfizer's anti-Covid vaccine, available as part of the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) program, arrived Monday in Colombia, the first country in the Americas to receive doses via this mechanism.