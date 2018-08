Colombian President Ivan Duque delivers a speech during his investiture ceremony at the Bolivar Square, in Bogota, Colombia, 07 August 2018. Duque took oath for the 2018-2022 term. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

A handout photo made available by the Press Office of the Colombian President, Ivan Duque, shows Duque (R) as he is received by former President Juan Manuel Santos (C) upon his arrival at the Casa de Narino, headquarters of the Executive, in Bogota, Colombia, 07 August 2018. EPA-EFE/PRESS OFFICE COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Chancellor of Colombia Carlos Holmes Trujillo leaves the Chamber of Commerce of San Andres, Colombia, 08 August 2018. The new Colombian Government, which began yesterday, will analyze the implications of the decision taken by the former executive and known today to recognize Palestine as a State, informed the chancellor Carlos Holmes Trujillo. EPA-EFE/JAIME ORTEGA

Colombia on Wednesday became the last South American country to recognize Palestine as a "free, independent and sovereign" state, a decision taken by the former administration, while the country's new foreign minister said the relevant implications will be analyzed.

In a letter dated Aug. 3, former Colombian Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin, who left office Tuesday, informed her then Palestinian counterpart, Riad Malik, of Colombia's decision.