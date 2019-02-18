Bogota, Feb 17 (efe-epa) - The Colombian government on Sunday rejected the decision of Nicolas Maduro's "dictatorship" to prevent the entry into Venezuela of a delegation of MEPs who wanted to meet with Juan Guaido, recognized by some countries as interim president.
"The government of Colombia rejects that dictatorship has prevented entry to Venezuela of delegation members of the European Parliament. Very soon, brother country will again have democracy and freedom," Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said on Twitter.