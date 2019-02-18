The ambassador of Spain in Venezuela Jesus Silva (R) and the ambassador of the Netherlands in Venezuela Norbert Braakhuis (L), leave the Simon Bolivar International Airport, where they were waiting for a mission of members of European Parliament (MEPs) to visit the country, in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

The ambassador of Spain in Venezuela Jesus Silva (R), the ambassador of the Netherlands in Venezuela Norbert Braakhuis (L), and the ambassador of the European Union in Venezuela Isabel Brilhante (C), leave the Simon Bolivar International Airport, where they were waiting for a mission of members of European Parliament (MEPs) to visit the country, in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, speaks during a press conference after receiving the diplomatic credentials of Humberto Calderon Berti (out of frame), ambassador to Colombia appointed by the president of the Parliament and interim of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, in Bogota, Colombia, Feb 11, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Paez

Bogota, Feb 17 (efe-epa) - The Colombian government on Sunday rejected the decision of Nicolas Maduro's "dictatorship" to prevent the entry into Venezuela of a delegation of MEPs who wanted to meet with Juan Guaido, recognized by some countries as interim president.

"The government of Colombia rejects that dictatorship has prevented entry to Venezuela of delegation members of the European Parliament. Very soon, brother country will again have democracy and freedom," Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said on Twitter.