Precinct staff in Bogota close up their polling place and begin counting the votes cast in Colombia's anti-corruption consultation on Aug. 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The anti-corruption consultation held Sunday in Colombia garnered a little more than 11.6 million votes, with 99.41 percent of the precincts counted, but it is mathematically impossible for the 12.1 million votes set as the threshold for validity to be achieved.

The total number of votes cast was 11,642,492 - or some 31.96 percent, short of the 33.3 percent threshold - according to figures released by national election authorities.