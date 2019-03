The Queen of the Carnival Carolina Segebre participates in the parade of the Battle of Flowers during the first day of the Carnival of Barranquilla, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

A member of a troupe, disguised as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, participates in the parade of the Battle of Flowers during the first day of the Carnival of Barranquilla, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

A member of a troupe participates in the parade of the Battle of Flowers during the first day of the Carnival of Barranquilla, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Members of a troupe participate in the parade of the Battle of Flowers during the first day of the Carnival of Barranquilla, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

A child participates in the parade of the Battle of Flowers with his dog during the first day of the Carnival of Barranquilla, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Members of a troupe participate in the parade of the Battle of Flowers during the first day of the Carnival of Barranquilla, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Mar. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

The Battle of Flowers, a grand parade attended by more than 600,000 people, kicked off the four-day-long annual Barranquilla carnival, the second-largest in the world, on Saturday.

One of the most popular festivals in the country, the carnival - declared by UNESCO as Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2003 - dates back to the 1880s.