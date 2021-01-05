Alarmed by the high number of Covid-19 patients in intensive-care units and the rapid spread of that respiratory disease, Colombia's capital is set to put 2.5 million residents of three hard-hit neighborhoods under new strict quarantines.
Colombia's capital puts 2.5 mn people under strict quarantine
Several people wait in line to enter a bank in Usaquen, a locality of the Colombian capital that will be under a new strict quarantine starting on 05 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega
A woman waits in line to enter a bank in Usaquen, a locality of the Colombian capital that will be under a new strict quarantine starting on 05 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega
Several people wait in line to enter a shopping mall in Suba, a locality of the Colombian capital that will be under a new strict quarantine starting on 05 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega