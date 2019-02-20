Humberto de la Calle (R), Colombian Government Chief negotiator for the peace agreement with Colombian FARC rebels, shakes hands with Luciano Marin, alias Ivan Marquez (L), second chief of FARC and leader of the delegation for peace agreements during the presentation of the new peace agreement between the Colombian Government and FARC rebel group in Havana, Cuba, 12 November 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA

Leader of guerrilla of FARC Ivan Marquez (R) and of Colombian government delegation in the peace talks between both parts Humberto de la Calle (L) during a ceremony to plant a 'tree of peace' along with a delegation of victims of the Colombian internal armed conflict, in Havana, Cuba, 16 December 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEJANDRO ERNESTO

The head of the negotiation team of the Colombian Government in the peace dialogue with FARC, Humberto de la Calle, is seen during a session of the House of Representatives of the Colombian Government, where it will be decided if the House of Representatives approve the new peace agreement between the Colombian Government and FARC, in Bogota, Colombia, 30 November 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

Humberto de la Calle has in a new book revealed details about the five years he spent in Cuba negotiating with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerilla group on behalf of the Colombian government, a process that paved the way to a peace deal.

The former Colombian vice president (1994–1996), who was the chief negotiator in the peace talks with FARC, spoke with EFE on the occasion of the release of "Revelaciones al final de una guerra" ("Revelations at the end of a war"), published by Penguin Random House, which sees the veteran politician delving into his experience of the peace process.