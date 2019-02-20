Humberto de la Calle has in a new book revealed details about the five years he spent in Cuba negotiating with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerilla group on behalf of the Colombian government, a process that paved the way to a peace deal.
The former Colombian vice president (1994–1996), who was the chief negotiator in the peace talks with FARC, spoke with EFE on the occasion of the release of "Revelaciones al final de una guerra" ("Revelations at the end of a war"), published by Penguin Random House, which sees the veteran politician delving into his experience of the peace process.