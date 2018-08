Colombian bullfighter Luis Bolivar performs with the bull 'Universitario' during the 'Monumental mano a mano' event of Bogota's Bullfighting Season 2018 at La Santamaria bullring in Bogota, Colombia, 18 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Peruvian bullfighter Andres Roca Rey fights a bull named Distinguido of 452kg, from the Juan Bernardo Caicedo's livestock, in the Bullring of Canaveralejo in Cali, Colombia, 31 December 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Activists from the Animanaturalis organization participate in the performance 'En la piel del toro' (In the skin of the bull) in Medellin, Colombia, 11 February 2018. Half-naked and bloodstained activists showed the cruelty and demand an end to bullfighting in a protest performance. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.

The Constitutional Court of Colombia repealed a ruling from 2017 which had declared bullfighting activities as animal abuse and which had ordered Congress to legislate on the issue within two years, the high court announced Wednesday.

The abrogated ruling had prohibited all kinds of bullfighting and cockfighting in the towns where these activities were not culturally rooted, a source at the Constitutional Court told EFE.