Medical personnel work on 30 April 2021 at an intensive care unit for Covid-19 patients at the El Tunal Hospital in Bogota, Colombia. EFE/Carlos Ortega

Colombia is bringing down the curtain on its worst month since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, with 10,000 fatalities in April, record daily death tolls in recent weeks and intensive care units filled with seriously ill patients.

The country is facing its most critical moment of the pandemic despite the optimism generated in February by the launch of a nationwide vaccination campaign and the administration thus far of roughly 5 million doses.