The Colombian National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group's chief negotiator, Pablo Beltran, speaks during an interview with EFE on Feb. 1, 2018, in Sangolqui, Ecuador. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Jacome

The National Liberation Army (ELN) said Monday it was declaring a cease-fire ahead of Colombia's legislative elections next month and proposed resuming peace negotiations with the government.

"As we get closer to the March 11 elections, even though we do not endorse these flawed processes, as a show of respect for Colombia's women and men who will cast a vote, the ELN will cease offensive military operations between March 9 and 13," the rebel group said in a statement dated Feb. 25 and posted on its website on Monday.