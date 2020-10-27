The death of a high-ranking rebel commander in the western Colombian jungle department of Choco constitutes the biggest blow to the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group in recent years.
Colombia's ELN guerrillas suffer biggest military blow in recent years
Colombian Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo gives a press conference on 26 October 2020 in Bogota, Colombia, in which he talked about the military operation that resulted in the death of Andres Vanegas Londoño, alias "Uriel," a high-ranking commander of Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) leftist guerrilla group. EPA-EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda