Photograph provided by Colombia's Public Defender's Office showing the three Colombian soldiers freed by the ELN in Arauca, Colombia, Sept 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Public Defender's Office

National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas handed over three captured soldiers to a humanitarian delegation on Wednesday, the office of Colombia's national ombud said on Twitter.

Held since Aug. 8, Orlando Yair Vega Diaz, Juan Pablo Rojas and Eduardo Caro Bañol were released to representatives of the ombud's office and the Catholic bishops conference.