Sympathizers of former FARC leader Jesus Santrich await news in front of the Mederi clinic, in Bogota, Colombia, May 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/MAURICIO DUEÑAS CASTAÑEDA

The political party formed by the former rebel group known as the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) on Saturday confirmed its commitment to Colombia's peace agreement a day after one of its leaders was arrested again.

The Common Alternative Revolutionary Force – the name adopted by the new party, whose initials coincide with the defunct guerrilla's – sent a letter to its militants following the arrest of Jesus Santrich, who was admitted to a hospital in Bogota on Saturday after being taken into custody.