Sen. Julian Gallo, of the FARC party, talks to reporters in Bogota on Wednesday, July 10, after providing evidence to the Colombian Attorney General's office of an ostensible plot to assassinate members of his party. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A lawmaker with the political party formed after the demobilization of the FARC rebel group said Wednesday that the Colombian government has failed in its obligation to protect guerrillas who laid down their arms under the November 2016 peace accord.

"The state has not managed to guarantee the lives of those of us who signed the peace," Sen. Julian Gallo of the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force, also known by the acronym FARC, said after filing a criminal complaint with the Attorney General's Office.