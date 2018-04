Members of the political party Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria del Comun and former FARC guerrillas Victoria Sandino (L), Ivan Marquez (C-L), Pablo Catatumbo (C-R) and Sandra Ramirez (R) offer a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, April 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Muñoz

The peace accord between the Colombian government and the FARC rebel group is at "its most critical moment" because of the arrest of a forma guerrilla commander, the deputy leader of the insurgency-turned-political party said Tuesday.

"With the arrest of our comrade Jesus Santrich, the peace process is at its most critical moment and is at risk of becoming a true failure," Ivan Marquez said at a press conference in Bogota, reading from a prepared statement.