From right to left: the vice presidents of the Dominican Republic, Margarita Cedeño; Colombia, Marta Lucia Ramirez; Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell Barr, and Panama, Isabel de Saint Malo, together with the general secretary of the Ibero-American Social Security Organization (OISS), Gina Magnolia Riaño, offer a press conference at the 2nd High-Level Meeting on Women's Contribution to the 2030 Agenda, held on March 1, 2019, in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE / Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

From left to right: the general secretary of the Ibero-American Social Security Organization (OISS), Gina Magnolia-Riaño; the vice president of Guatemala, Jafeth Cabrera, and the vice presidents of Colombia, Marta Lucia Ramirez; Costa Rica, Epsy Campbell Barr; of the Dominican Republic, Margarita Cedeño, and of Panama, Isabel de Saint Malo, participate in the signing of a pact for the economic autonomy of women during the2nd High-Level Meeting on Women's Contribution to the 2030 Agenda, held on March 1, 2019, in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE / Mauricio Dueñas Castaneda.

Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez said here Friday that the inadequacy of social protection for women in Latin American is "really worrying" and she urged countries in the region to implement new public policies.

"There is much work to be done defining public social security policies to ensure that the task of caring for and protecting (women) is recognized," she said at the opening of the 2nd High-Level Meeting on Women's Contribution to the 2030 Agenda.