Traffic jams in the avenues of Bogotá, a makeshift swimming pool full of people on a dump truck in Medellín and clandestine parties in Cali were Friday a reflection of weakened lockdown measures in Colombia, which is in the midst of an escalation of its coronavirus epidemic.

In the last three days, Colombia has recorded more than 1,000 cases per day and already has 25,366 infected people, of which 822 have died, despite the fact that since Mar. 25 the country has been in compulsory social isolation, a measure that citizens are following less and less – either out of will or necessity. EFE-EPA