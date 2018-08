A handout photo made available by the Press Office of the Colombian President, Ivan Duque, shows Duque (2-L) as he heads to the Casa de Narino, the official home and workplace of the president, accompanied by his wife Maria Juliana Ruiz (2-R), and his children Eloisa (L), Luciana (C) and Matias (R), in Bogota, Colombia, August 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Press Office Colombian President

The speaker of the Spanish lower house, Ana Pastor, speaks during an interview with EFE in Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The meeting between Colombia's new President Ivan Duque and a Spanish delegation that attended his swearing-in ceremony demonstrated the "excellent relationship" between the two countries, the speaker of the Spanish lower house told EFE here Wednesday.

"The excellent relationship between our two countries, Colombia and Spain, was once again demonstrated and will continue during the government of President Duque," Ana Pastor, who headed the Spanish delegation, said.