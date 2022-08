Colombian President Gustavo Petro (R) and Chile's Gabriel Boric shake hands after a joint press conference in Bogota on 8 August 2022. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

On his first full day as president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro met here Monday with Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric and with senior representatives from throughout the hemisphere, reflecting the commitment to Latin American unity he outlined in his inaugural address.

Besides Boric, a fellow leftist who became Chile's youngest head of state in March, Petro held talks with delegations from Mexico, Cuba and the United States.