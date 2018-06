Colombian President-elect Ivan Duque speaks after meeting with President Juan Manuel Santos at the Casa Nariño in Bogota, Colombia, on June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Colombian President-elect Ivan Duque (R) and Vice President-elect Marta Lucia Ramirez (L) speak after meeting with President Juan Manuel Santos at the Casa de Nariño in Bogota, Colombia, on June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

President Juan Manuel Santos met Thursday at the Casa de Nariño with his successor, Ivan Duque, to discuss the transition process leading up to the inauguration of Colombia's next president on Aug. 7.

Duque, who won Sunday's presidential runoff election with 53.98 percent of the vote, arrived at the seat of the executive branch around 9:00 am and was welcomed by a smiling Santos.