Colombian former President Juan Manuel Santos presents his book, "The Battle for Peace," in Madrid on March 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/File

Colombian lawmakers have opened a preliminary probe into whether former President Juan Manuel Santos accepted illegal campaign contributions from Brazilian construction Odebrecht in 2014, congressman Ricardo Ferro said Wednesday.

The aim is to "determine whether there are grounds to proceed to a formal investigation," the chairman of the lower house's Investigation and Accusation Committee told reporters.