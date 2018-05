German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (2-L) and Colombian President and 2016 Nobel Peace Prize winner Juan Manuel Santos (L) meet with local children waving small German and Colombian flags during a welcome ceremony for Santos at the Bellevue Palace, the German president's official residence in the capital Berlin, Germany, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos highlighted his administration's achievements on his last official visit to Germany, where he spoke with businessmen on Wednesday.

Santos - who was welcomed by his counterpart, Frank Walter Steinmeier, with full military honors - urged German businessmen to invest in Colombia, saying that the country has a promising outlook following his eight-year tenure in office.