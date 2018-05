Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos during a ceremony attended by the 11 members of the truth commission in Bogota, Colombia, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos shakes hands with Rev. Francisco de Roux during a ceremony attended by the 11 members of the truth commission in Bogota, Colombia, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos launched here Tuesday a truth commission that will operate for three years and draft a report to issue recommendations for a peaceful coexistence in the Andean nation after decades of conflict.

"Today we are taking a new step toward truth," Santos said at the Casa de Nariño, the official home and workplace of the president of Colombia, during a ceremony attended by the 11 members of the truth commission.