(L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Calderon and OECD Secretary General Jose Angel Gurria pose for the photographers during the Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forum 2018, at the organization headquarter in Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Calderon signs the accession of Colombia to the OECD during the Ministerial Council Meeting of the OECD forum 2018 at the organization headquarter in Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (R) and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Angel Gurria pose after signing an adhesion agreement at the OECD ministerial council meeting on "Refounding Multilateralism" in Paris, France, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL

President Juan Manuel Santos signed the entry agreement in Paris on Wednesday whereby Colombia joined the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development along with OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria of Mexico.

In a brief welcome speech, Gurria emphasized that since Santos took office as Colombia's president he has kept OECD entry as one of his priorities, after concluding a peace agreement with the country's main leftist rebel group.