Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (L) and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) attend a joint press conference in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

The Colombian President on Tuesday urged the restoration of democracy in Venezuela at a joint press conference with the US Secretary of State after their meeting in Bogota.

Juan Manuel Santos and Rex Tillerson agreed that removing Nicolas Maduro's "dictatorial regime" was fundamental in order to restore democracy in Venezuela, which has been gripped by an economic and political crisis since 2012.