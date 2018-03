Brazilian President Michel Temer inspects the honor guard during a parade at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Mar. 20,2018. EPA-EFE/ Joedson Alves

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos inspects the honor guard during a parade at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Mar. 20,2018. EPA-EFE/ Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Michel Temer (r) and his Colombian counterpart Juan Manuel Santos (l) attend a parade at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Michel Temer welcomed Colombian counterpart Juan Manuel Santos with full honors here Tuesday ahead of talks on bilateral trade, defense and environmental cooperation and the impact of the intense migratory influx from Venezuela.

Santos, who arrived in Brasilia on Monday night, participated early on Tuesday in a seminar gathering together businessmen from both countries, before heading to the presidential palace.