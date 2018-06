Photograph showing Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos shaking hands with National Registrar Juan Carlos Galindo during the presentation of the International Observation Mission for the 2018 Colombian Elections in Bogota, Colombia, Jun 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Photograph showing Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos with Minister of the Interior Guillermo Rivera Florez and National Registrar Juan Carlos Galindo in Bogota, Colombia, Jun 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said Friday said that he will telephone the winner of the presidential runoff between right-winger Ivan Duque and leftist Gustavo Petro as soon as the results are released.

Noting that polls will close at 4 pm Sunday, the outgoing head of state said that he expected to be able to make the call by 5:30 pm.