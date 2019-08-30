A screenshot from a video released by dissidents within the FARC guerrilla at an unknown location in Colombia, Aug. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA SCREENSHOT/FARC-EP

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) of Colombia on Thursday ordered the capture of five Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) dissidents who had announced they were taking up arms against the government again.

The arrest warrant included the guerrilla's former chief peace negotiator in Havana, Luciano Marin, aka "Ivan Marquez," and Zeuxis Pausias Hernandez Solarte – better known by his nom de guerre "Jesus Santrich" – one of the main delegates at the peace conference and a sitting member of the Colombian lower house of Congress.