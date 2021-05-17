Dozens of musicians play instruments during an artistic demonstration on the 19th day of the National Strike against the government of President Ivan Duque in Cali, Colombia, 16 May 2021. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN

Members of the LGBTI community shout slogans against the police during a march against homophobia and transphobia amid the ongoing National Strike against the government of Ivan Duque, in Bogota, Colombia, 16 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castañeda

After 19 days in which tens of thousands of people have taken to Colombia's streets to express their discontent, the National Strike Committee (CNP) spoke Sunday for the second time with the government and asked for guarantees to the right to protest safely and to begin negotiating a way out of the crisis.

In a meeting that began at 2 pm local time (19:00 GMT) and that lasted all afternoon, the CNP – made up of unions, workers' centrals and social and community organizations – also confirmed a call for a new protest on Wednesday in rejection of police brutality and government policies.