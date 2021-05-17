After 19 days in which tens of thousands of people have taken to Colombia's streets to express their discontent, the National Strike Committee (CNP) spoke Sunday for the second time with the government and asked for guarantees to the right to protest safely and to begin negotiating a way out of the crisis.
In a meeting that began at 2 pm local time (19:00 GMT) and that lasted all afternoon, the CNP – made up of unions, workers' centrals and social and community organizations – also confirmed a call for a new protest on Wednesday in rejection of police brutality and government policies.