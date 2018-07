Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe (c.) gives a press conference on Monday, July 30, 2018, together with attorneys Jaime Lombana (l.) and Jaime Granados (r.), at which he announces that he seeks to have a Supreme Court judge recused from a case in which he has been subpoenaed to testify. EFE-EPA/STR

Former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe (c.) gives a press conference on Monday, July 30, 2018, together with attorneys Jaime Lombana (l.) and Jaime Granados (r.), at which he announces that he seeks to have a Supreme Court judge recused from a case in which he has been subpoenaed to testify. EFE-EPA/STR

Former President Alvaro Uribe announced Monday that he seeks to have a Supreme Court judge recused from a case in which he has been subpoenaed to testify.

At a press conference held at the entrance to his Rionegro residence near Medellin, Uribe said that Judge Jose Luis Barcelo "has been acting through (investigator) Sandra Yepes," a woman that he considers "biased" against him.