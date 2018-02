Former President and current senator of the Centro Democratico party, Alvaro Uribe, arrives at Colombia's Supreme Court, Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Former President Alvaro Uribe said here Friday that the criminal investigation launched against him in Colombia's Supreme Court for alleged witness tampering has been influenced by incumbent head of state Juan Manuel Santos.

"I am very concerned about what is being rumored in this Court regarding pressure in the investigation from the president of the Republic," Uribe said at a press conference in Bogota.