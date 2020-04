A handout photo made available by the Villavicencio Mayor's Office, shows an overview of the Villavicencio Prison, in Villavicencio, Colombia, on 27 February 2020 (issued 23 April 2020). EPA-EFE/Juan Manuel Martin Pardo / Villavicencio Mayor's Office HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Villavicencio Mayor's Office, shows a disinfection chamber installed in one of the entrances of the Villavicencio Prison, in Villavicencio, Colombia, 14 April 2020 (issued 23 April 2020).

Central Colombia’s Villavicencio prison has become one of the main centers of COVID-19 in the country, with nearly 100 infections and three deaths, a situation on the verge of a health catastrophe.

In the prison, the first cases of coronavirus were detected two weeks ago and since then the number of infected people has continued to grow among inmates and staff. EFE-EPA