Colombian authorities on Monday opened the bidding for the construction of the Bogota metro line, a project estimated to cost about 13 trillion pesos ($4.4 billion).

"Today we're initiating what will be a new phase in Bogota's mobility, represented by the opening of the process to select the builder of the first metro line," Mayor Enrique Peñalosa said at a ceremony attended by Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.