A group of soldiers boarding an airplane in Bogota, Colombia, on Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/COLOMBIAN AIR FORCE

A group of soldiers boarding an airplane in Bogota, Colombia, on Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/COLOMBIAN AIR FORCE

A group of soldiers boarding an airplane in Bogota, Colombia, on Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/COLOMBIAN AIR FORCE

Colombia's armed forces on Monday launched a huge operation to dispatch 2,000 soldiers to the Pacific coastal city of Tumaco to fight the drug trafficking that has made that southwestern region a powder keg, officials said.

"Simultaneously, we're transporting 2,000 armed, equipped and trained soldiers to fight the threats in Nariño province," where Tumaco is located, the Colombian air force (FAC) said on its Twitter account.