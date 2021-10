Colombian delegation led by Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Raj Ghat, New Delhi, 2 October 2021. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

New Delhi, Oct 2 (EFE)- Colombia's Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez sent a message on Saturday of unity, respect and freedom to achieve peace during a visit to the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi on the occasion of his 152nd birth anniversary.

The vice president, who is in India for arrangements to produce and distribute vaccines in Colombia, paid tributes to Gandhi on a day observed as the International Day of Non-Violence to honor the Indian pacifist leader. EFE